Missions Blank RoughRiders to Secure Series Split

Published on July 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release









San Antonio Missions stand for the National Anthem

(San Antonio Missions) San Antonio Missions stand for the National Anthem(San Antonio Missions)

SAN ANTONIO - Eric Yost dominated in six scoreless innings while Jake Cunningham's three-run double and Braedon Karpathios's two-run homer carried the offense as the San Antonio Missions (13-14) secured a series split against the Frisco RoughRiders (15-12) with a 6-0 Sunday win. The Missions held the RoughRiders scoreless for the final 16 innings of the series.

Both teams failed to score through the first two innings, but the San Antonio offense arrived in the third. After Blake Townsend retired the first six Missions, Albert Fabian's walk sparked the rally in the third inning. Fabian made it to third and eventually scored on Carson Tucker's sacrifice fly to open the scoring. Then as the bases became loaded, Cunningham cleared them with a double up the left-center field gap that made it 4-0 Missions.

That remained the score as Yost cruised through the Frisco order. He allowed just three hits and walked two while striking out five in his six innings. He then turned the game to Harry Gustin and Tucker Musgrove, who each delivered scoreless frames.

In the bottom of the eighth, Karpathios added some insurance with an opposite-field two-run homer that extended San Antonio's advantage to 6-0. Garrett Hawkins entered with that edge and quickly shut the door, sealing the game and ensuring the series split with the RoughRiders.

Up Next:

The Missions have a day off on Monday as they head north to Amarillo. Their series against the Sod Poodles begins on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Starters are yet to be announced. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.

Images from this story







Texas League Stories from July 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.