Carson Roccaforte Tees off Twice in Series Finale Loss

Published on July 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Carson Roccaforte hit two solo home runs in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (11-16, 40-54) 9-3 loss to the Springfield Cardinals (17-10, 48-47) on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals begin a six-game set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, against the Drillers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM CT.

After Springfield got off to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, the Naturals responded in the bottom of the third. Roccaforte connected on his team-leading 20th home run of the year to even up the score at one apiece. With the long ball, Roccaforte became the 10th player in Naturals history to hit at least 20 homers in a single season.

Northwest Arkansas took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on Spencer Nivens' solo shot to right. Nivens hit his eighth homer of the season. The Cardinals tied the game in the fifth and scored five in the sixth to take a commanding 7-2 advantage.

After they tacked on two more in the eighth, Roccaforte homered to right for the second time in the contest. Roccaforte hit his 21st of the year, which is the eighth most in a season by a Natural. He's tied with Mike Moustakas (2010) and Corey Smith (2009), who each hit 21 that season. The Nats fell, 9-3, and lost the series against Springfield.

Northwest Arkansas hits the road to start a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday, with first pitch at 7:00 PM CT. Fans can follow along by listening to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from July 26, 2026

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