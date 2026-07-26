Levenson Homers Three Times in Monster Series Finale

Published on July 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Zach Levenson went deep three times, including a grand slam, to lead the Cardinals to a 9-3 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.

The win secured a series victory for Springfield who won the final four games of the series to finish the week 4-2.

Levenson got the scoring started with a solo home run in the second inning and followed that up with a game-tying solo shot in the fifth.

He came to the plate with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and blasted the grand slam to give Springfield a 7-2 lead.

Chen-Wei Lin allowed two runs over four innings with six strikeouts in a no-decision before the Cardinals bullpen combined to allow just one run over the final five innings to close out the win.

W: Watson (4-3)

L: Gambrell (0-1)

NOTES:

- Levenson became the first Cardinal to homer three times in one game since Chandler Redmond's three homer game on August 23, 2023 vs. Corpus Christi.

- The grand slam was the ninth of the season for the Cardinals, setting a new franchise mark for grand slams in a single season.

- The Cardinals outscored the Naturals 21-3 over the final three games of the series.

- Springfield finished the week with a 17-10 record in the second half, the best in the Texas League.

- The Cardinals moved a game over .500 overall at 48-47.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (17-10, 48-47) vs. Wichita

- LHP Davis vs. TBA

- Tuesday, July 28, 7:05 p.m. CT at Route 66 Stadium

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.tv







Texas League Stories from July 26, 2026

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