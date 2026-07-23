Cho Clubs 10th Double-A Home Run in Loss to Nats

Published on July 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Won-Bin Cho slugged a three-run home run, his 10th since joining the Cardinals, in Springfield's 9-4 loss to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Cho's home run came in the 8th inning with the Cardinals down, 8-1.

Braden Davis struck out eight over 4.1 innings in his start. He allowed three runs on six hits with three walks.

The Naturals broke the game open with a five-run 6th inning.

W: Arronde (5-3)

L: Davis (1-4)

NOTES:

- Cho's home run tied him with Ryan Campos for the team-lead (10).

- The Cardinals allowed one run in the 1st inning and have now allowed at least one run in the first inning in four of the last five games (1-4 in those games).

- Springfield dropped 1.0 game behind Tulsa for first place in the second half North Division standings.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (13-10, 44-47) at NW Arkansas (11-12, 40-50)

- RHP Aita vs. LHP Owen

- Thursday, July 23, 7:05 p.m. CT at Arvest Ballpark

- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.tv







Texas League Stories from July 22, 2026

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