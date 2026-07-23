Cho Clubs 10th Double-A Home Run in Loss to Nats
Published on July 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - Won-Bin Cho slugged a three-run home run, his 10th since joining the Cardinals, in Springfield's 9-4 loss to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark.
Cho's home run came in the 8th inning with the Cardinals down, 8-1.
Braden Davis struck out eight over 4.1 innings in his start. He allowed three runs on six hits with three walks.
The Naturals broke the game open with a five-run 6th inning.
W: Arronde (5-3)
L: Davis (1-4)
NOTES:
- Cho's home run tied him with Ryan Campos for the team-lead (10).
- The Cardinals allowed one run in the 1st inning and have now allowed at least one run in the first inning in four of the last five games (1-4 in those games).
- Springfield dropped 1.0 game behind Tulsa for first place in the second half North Division standings.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (13-10, 44-47) at NW Arkansas (11-12, 40-50)
- RHP Aita vs. LHP Owen
- Thursday, July 23, 7:05 p.m. CT at Arvest Ballpark
- Classic Rock 106.7 | springfieldcardinals.com | Bally Sports Live | MLB.tv
Texas League Stories from July 22, 2026
- Missions Unable to Complete Comeback in 7-5 Loss to Frisco - San Antonio Missions
- Cho Clubs 10th Double-A Home Run in Loss to Nats - Springfield Cardinals
- Arronde Deals Six Scoreless in NWA's 9-4 Victory - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Big First Inning Leads Drillers to Second Straight Win - Tulsa Drillers
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- Wind Surge Win Sixth Straight, Hold off RockHounds 7-5 - Wichita Wind Surge
- Drillers Back Home at ONEOK Field July 28-August 2 - Tulsa Drillers
- Kohl Drake Makes MLB Debut with Diamondbacks - Frisco RoughRiders
- Travs Thwarted Tuesday by Tulsa - Arkansas Travelers
- Hooks Lose Lead in Eighth, Sod Poodles Win Opener - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Francisco Acuña's Two-Run Blast Helps Missions Edge Frisco 7-5 - San Antonio Missions
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