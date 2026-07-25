RoughRiders Pull Away from Missions in 10-0 Victory

Published on July 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release









San Antonio Missions' Ian Koenig in action

(San Antonio Missions) San Antonio Missions' Ian Koenig in action(San Antonio Missions)

SAN ANTONIO - A five-run fifth inning, a strong rehab start from major leaguer Cody Bradford and a solid relief outing from Aidan Curry catapulted the Frisco RoughRiders (15-10) to a 10-0 win over the San Antonio Missions (11-14). Sebastian Walcott, the No. 1 prospect in the Texas Rangers organization, also recorded four hits, drove in two runs and scored three times in the RoughRiders' blowout win.

Missions starter Ian Koenig matched Bradford through three scoreless innings, but Frisco struck in the fourth. Walcott manufactured a rally almost entirely by himself when he beat out an infield single, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and then scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Arturo Disla. This gave Frisco a 1-0 lead.

Koenig retired the first two batters in the fifth before things fell apart. Five hits and a pair of errors assisted the RoughRiders as they opened up a 6-0 lead. Frainyer Chavez, Walcott and Dylan Dreiling each drove in runs.

Frisco added four throughout the night and even faced Missions catcher Chris Sargent Jr., who tossed 1.1 scoreless innings before the night came to an end. For the Missions, they finished the night without scoring, making it 20 consecutive scoreless innings.

Up Next:

The Missions and RoughRiders continue their six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Oh, you better watch out; you better not cry! Santa's making a summer stop at the Wolff. Santa hats, baseball bats, and a flurry of festive fun await as we turn the ballpark into a winter wonderland. The Missions will wear special Elf-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game. Stick around after the game for a special Christmas-themed fireworks show presented by Breakthrough T1D. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.

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Texas League Stories from July 24, 2026

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