Soddies Split Friday Doubleheader with Hooks

Published on July 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (12-13, 48-45) split a doubleheader with the Corpus Christi Hooks (13-12, 44-50) on Friday night at Whataburger Field. The visitors came from behind in the final inning in game one to defeat the Hooks, but were shut out in the nightcap to split the twin bill.

GAME ONE

Both teams produced scoring chances throughout the first half of the first game, with the Sod Poodles stranding a runner on base in each of their first three turns to bat.

After a perfect bottom of the first for Soddies starter Junior Sanchez in which he fanned a pair of Hooks batters, the hosts ran themselves out of the inning after back-to-back hits in the second inning. A leadoff knock to the right field corner by Cameron Sisneros was wiped off the board after he was tagged out at second base attempting to leg out a stand-up double. Walker Janek made it to second base safely on a ground-rule double to left center field on another hard hit ball against Sanchez, but would be caught at third base trying to run across the face of Amarillo shortstop Cristofer Torin on a ground ball to the left side.

Corpus Christi did not completely squander their next scoring chance when two batters reached base on a pair of one-out walks. In the next plate appearance, Janek went down to get an off-speed pitch to poke a run-scoring single to left field. Alberto Hernandez advanced from first to third as the throw in from Junior Franco trickled into foul territory, but Sanchez was in position to back up the play and threw out Hernandez at home to hold the hosts to just one run.

Brett Gillis was very effective across his six-inning start, allowing three hits and two walks, facing the minimum in his final two frames. With Amarillo in the last chance saloon down 1-0 in the top of the seventh, the Hooks turned to Joey Mancini for the save, a move that would ultimately backfire.

After a popout to start the inning, the Soddies strung together a base hit and hit by pitch before Gavin Logan laced a single into right field to tie the game. Amarillo kept the line moving when Jean Walters dropped down a drag bunt on a squeeze play with just enough juice behind it for Franco to avoid the tag from backstop Jason Schiavone ranging back after fielding the ball. Following another hit in the seventh by Torin, Trent Youngblood drove in what would be two much-needed insurance runs on a liner to center field.

Carlos Rey came in for the save in the bottom of the seventh, but issued a walk and a hit batsman after retiring the first two batters he faced. Defensive indifference moved both runners into scoring position before Kenni Gomez grounded a ball past a diving Torin up the middle that made it a 4-3 game and brought Yamal Encarnacion to the plate. Rey bore down, getting a swing over the top of an off-speed pitch to secure a victory for the Sod Poodles.

GAME ONE NOTES

THE SANCHIZE: Junior Sanchez turned in his longest outing as a Sod Poodle by tossing 6.0 innings...it was the second time this season he has completed six full frames, previously doing so on May 28 vs. Everett as a member of High-A Hillsboro...in four road starts with the Sod Poodles, Sanchez is 3-1 with a 2.18 ERA.

HOOK 'EM: The game one win on Friday marked Amarillo's sixth win at Whataburger Field in 2026, matching the club's single season-high win total while visiting Corpus Christi...they have won six games in Corpus Christi in both 2024 and 2025.

GAME TWO

Trent Youngblood stepped into the box to lead things off in the nightcap, reaching base on an errant throw from the Corpus Christi second baseman. Despite stealing his first Double-A base and moving up to third on a wild pitch, the outfielder was left stranded in the top of the first.

In his second career start in an Amarillo uniform, Brian Curley worked quickly in the opening frame, facing the minimum while catching Trevor Austin looking at strike three along the way. The Georgia alumnus walked each of the first two batters he faced in the second, but worked around it by recording another strikeout before inducing an inning-ending double play.

Both offenses appeared dormant until the bottom of the fourth when Will Bush doubled on a misread fly ball by Angel Ortiz in right field, putting a runner in scoring position with one away. Another ball was hit Ortiz's way in the following at-bat, one that he was able to flag down for the second out. On the play, Bush attempted to move up 90 feet, but the arm of Ortiz gunned down the catcher at third base to end the fourth and keep the game at a scoreless tie.

Curley found himself in some more hot water in the fifth after hitting a batter and issuing a walk to the next. On the first pitch of Max Holy's at-bat, both runners broke for the next base, but Alberto Barriga nabbed Chase Call at third base to record the second out of the inning.

Only a strike away from escaping the jam however, Kenni Gomez tripled to bring home the first and only two runs of the game, giving the Hooks a late 2-0 lead.

Going into the seventh and final inning, 10 straight Amarillo batters had been retired and was staring down the barrel at Hooks reliever Amilcar Chirinos who entered out of the bullpen for Corpus Christi with a save opportunity. The Soddies had nothing for the righty from Venezuela as he retired the side in order, tagging Amarillo with the 2-0 loss.

GAME TWO NOTES

FRIEND OF LARRY AND MOE: Firing 5.2 innings this evening was Brian Curley ...ranked as the 15th-best prospect in the Diamondbacks' system, the righty currently possesses a 4.50 ERA (5 ER/10.0 IP) after his first two starts as a Sod Poodle.

LUIS YOURSELF: Despite a hitless effort tonight, Jansel Luis reached base via walk in the first, adding on to an impressive July at the dish for the infielder...in 15 games this month, he is slashing .298/.412/.526 with 13 RBI and five stolen bases.







Texas League Stories from July 24, 2026

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