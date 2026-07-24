Chanclas Grounded in 3-0 Defeat

Published on July 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Max Wagner and Dylan Dreiling smacked two taters to score three runs for the Frisco RoughRiders (14-10) Thursday night, and the RoughRiders pitching staff combined for eight strikeouts to keep Las Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (11-13) scoreless in their 3-0 loss.

Flying Chanclas starter Matthew Watson danced through the first inning after allowing back-to-back base hits following two quick outs. A wild pitch advanced Dreiling and Arturo Disla into scoring position, but Watson stayed composed getting Keith Jones II to flyout to close out the opening frame of his Double-A debut.

Trey Supak delivered on the hill for Frisco executing three 1-2-3 innings and almost made it four if it wasn't for a hustling Wyatt Hoffman that reached safely after sending a chopper to Frainyer Chavez in the third for San Antonio's first hit of the night.

Yeison Morrobel remained determined to put the pressure on Watson early with a leadoff double in the second frame. After a passed ball, Wagner drilled a ball over the left center field wall for a two-run home run to give the RoughRiders a 2-0 lead.

The cold spell for the Flying Chanclas continued throughout the evening as Frisco turned to Dylan MacLean, who kept the Chanclas grounded for four consecutive 1-2-3 innings. Kai Roberts sent a line drive to Morrobel for what seemed to be a seventh inning leadoff single, but the speedster rolled the dice for second base and was caught out just before reaching.

Hoffman managed to snag his second hit of the night against Cole Stasio for a ninth inning lead off single. Hoffman's base hit made it the third and last hit of the ball game for the Flying Chanclas as Stasio sat down the rest of the order to conclude San Antonio's 3-0 loss.

Up Next:

The Missions and RoughRiders continue their six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Arrive early for this stylish giveaway! The first 1,500 fans will receive a Flying Chanclas short sleeve hooded shirt, presented by Texana Brands. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.

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The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The Missions were established in 1888 and have brought affordable family fun to the Alamo City for more than 120 seasons. The 13-time Texas League champions play their home games at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. For more information and tickets, call 210-675-7275 or visit samissions.com.







Texas League Stories from July 24, 2026

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