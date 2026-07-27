Kade Anderson Wins 5th Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers pitcher Kade Anderson was honored as the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for July 20-26 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. This marks the fifth time this season that Anderson has been bestowed with the weekly award. Pitching in a competitive game for the first time in three weeks, Anderson threw five perfect innings on Friday night against the Tulsa Drillers with seven strikeouts. He needed only 56 pitches on the way earning his ninth win of the season. He combined with two relievers on a one hit shutout and they came one out away from throwing a perfect game.

For the season, Anderson is 9-1 with a 1.27 ERA over 15 starts. In 77.2 innings pitched he has struck out 115 and walked 10. He was the starting pitcher for the American League in the All-Star Futures Games as well. The 22-year old was drafted 3rd overall in the 2025 draft out of LSU. Across all of minor league baseball, he ranks first in ERA, WHIP (0.64) and OBA (.151) while sitting fifth in total strikeouts. He is a native of Madisonville, Louisiana.

The award for Anderson marks the ninth time a Trav has earned a TL weekly honor this season with the standout lefty accounting for over half of the total. Other previous awards have gone to LHP Nico Tellache, INF Caleb Cali, RHP Ryan Sloan and OF Lazaro Montes.

The Travs are on the road this week but return home to CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park for a six game series running from August 4-9 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The club is celebrating 125 Years of Travs Baseball in 2026. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.







Texas League Stories from July 27, 2026

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