Late Homers Not Enought in Trip Opener

Published on July 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Midland, TX - Felnin Celesten and Hunter Fitz-Gerald hit late home runs but the Arkansas Travelers fell 8-6 to the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday night. Celesten's blast was part of a two hit game and Josh Hood had a season high three hits. The Travs led early but a five-run fourth inning turned the game in the RockHounds favor. Michael Morales took his second straight loss and fell to 2-4 on the season.

Moments That Mattered

* Midland's five-run fourth came on four hits and three walks with the first six hitters reaching base.

* Charlie Pagliarini hit a two-run double with two out in the fifth to cut the deficit to two but that was as close as the Travs would get the rest of the way.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Felnin Celesten: 2-5, run, HR, 3 RBI, SB

* 3B Josh Hood: 3-4, 2 runs

News and Notes

* Celesten's homer and stolen base were his first of both in Double-A.

The series continues on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 29, 2026

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