Cardinals Rally Late to Hand Wind Surge 7-4 Loss

Published on July 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Wichita Wind Surge (12-17) dropped the second game of a six-game series, falling 7-4 to the Springfield Cardinals (19-10) on Wednesday night at Route 66 Stadium. Rainiel Rodriguez homered twice, including a go-ahead two-run shot in a four-run seventh inning that lifted Springfield to the win.

Khadim Diaw paced the Wichita offense with two hits and an RBI, recording his 10th multi-hit game of the season while extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Kala'i Rosario also collected two hits for his ninth multi-hit performance of the year, while Marek Houston drove in two runs with a double and extended his on-base streak to 22 games. Caden Kendle reached base to extend his on-base streak to 15 games, though his 14-game hitting streak came to an end.

On the mound, Mitch Mueller impressed in relief, striking out three over two scoreless innings to record his second consecutive scoreless appearance with Wichita. Jacob Webb also tossed a scoreless inning, and the Wind Surge pitching staff struck out 10 batters for their 43rd double-digit strikeout game of the season.

THE RUNDOWN

Springfield opened the scoring in the second inning with a two-run home run to left field for an early 2-0 lead.

The Cardinals added another run in the third on a solo home run to extend the advantage to 3-0.

Wichita answered in the fourth. After a walk and a single put runners aboard, Brandon Winokur lined an RBI single to center field to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Wind Surge took the lead in the fifth. Two walks set the table before Houston ripped a two-run double down the left-field line to tie the game. Diaw followed with an RBI single, his second hit of the night, to give Wichita a 4-3 advantage.

Mueller entered in relief and retired six of the seven batters he faced over two scoreless innings, striking out a season-high three to preserve the lead.

Springfield responded in the bottom of the seventh with four runs. Two doubles, sandwiched around a walk, plated the first two runs before Rodriguez hit his second home run of the game to put the Cardinals back in front, 7-4.

Wichita was unable to rally over the final two innings as Springfield secured the victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge trail the series 0-2 and are now seven games back of first place.

The Wind Surge have lost all seven games this season in Springfield and 25 of last 31 meetings.

The Wind Surge struck out 10 batters, their 43rd game with double-digit strikeouts this season.

Marek Houston extended his on-base streak to 22 games and his hitting streak to nine games.

Houston recorded his sixth multi-RBI game of the season.

Kala'i Rosario recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the season.

Khadim Diaw extended his hitting streak to 11 games and recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the season.

Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

Brandon Winokur singled and drove in a run.

Caden Kendle extended his on-base streak to 15 games. His 14-game hitting streak came to an end.

The 14 game hit streak was longest of season for Wichita and tied the longest in Texas League this season.

RHP Preston Johnson made his 15th start of the season.

RHP Mitch Mueller recorded scoreless appearances in both of his relief outings with Wichita this season and set a season high with three strikeouts.

RHP Jacob Webb recorded his fourth scoreless appearance of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

22 - Marek Houston extended his on-base streak to 22 games while extending his hitting streak to nine games.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday at Route 66 Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 29, 2026

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