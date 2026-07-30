Riders Survive Record Ninth by CC

Published on July 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







FRISCO - Despite eight runs in the Corpus Christi ninth, including a Texas League record six consecutive doubles, the RoughRiders held on for a 13-12 win over the Hooks Wednesday night at Riders Field.

With Corpus Christi trailing 13-4, Kenni Gomez, Alberto Hernandez, Yamal Encarnacion, Jason Schiavone, Will Bush, and Trevor Austin all recorded doubles to start the ninth, brining the Hooks within 4.

Following a Cameron Sisneros walk, Max Holy cracked an RBI two-bagger to left, bringing the tying run to bat. Gomez obliged with his third hit of the day, a two-run knock into center field. Gomez, who joined Holy with a pair of doubles in the contest, moved into scoring position via a wild pitch but was stranded there after a strikeout ended the game.

Austin went 3-for-5 and was a triple shy of the cycle, launching a two-out, two-run homer to left in the fifth. He leads the club with 13 home runs while ranking third on the Hooks with 40 RBIs.

CC enjoyed a 2-0 lead at the jump after consecutive singles by Encarnacion and Schiavone began the game. Sisneros and Whitaker cashed in with back-to-back, two-out hits.

Cole Hertzler was limited to 43 pitches over three innings in his seventh Double-A assignment. The lone marker against Hertzler came on a Sebastian Walcott first-inning homer.







Texas League Stories from July 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.