Riders Survive Record Ninth by CC
Published on July 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
FRISCO - Despite eight runs in the Corpus Christi ninth, including a Texas League record six consecutive doubles, the RoughRiders held on for a 13-12 win over the Hooks Wednesday night at Riders Field.
With Corpus Christi trailing 13-4, Kenni Gomez, Alberto Hernandez, Yamal Encarnacion, Jason Schiavone, Will Bush, and Trevor Austin all recorded doubles to start the ninth, brining the Hooks within 4.
Following a Cameron Sisneros walk, Max Holy cracked an RBI two-bagger to left, bringing the tying run to bat. Gomez obliged with his third hit of the day, a two-run knock into center field. Gomez, who joined Holy with a pair of doubles in the contest, moved into scoring position via a wild pitch but was stranded there after a strikeout ended the game.
Austin went 3-for-5 and was a triple shy of the cycle, launching a two-out, two-run homer to left in the fifth. He leads the club with 13 home runs while ranking third on the Hooks with 40 RBIs.
CC enjoyed a 2-0 lead at the jump after consecutive singles by Encarnacion and Schiavone began the game. Sisneros and Whitaker cashed in with back-to-back, two-out hits.
Cole Hertzler was limited to 43 pitches over three innings in his seventh Double-A assignment. The lone marker against Hertzler came on a Sebastian Walcott first-inning homer.
Texas League Stories from July 29, 2026
- Riders Survive Record Ninth by CC - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Walcott Homers Again, Riders Survive Wild Game - Frisco RoughRiders
- Amarillo Tallies Another One-Run Win over Missions - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Missions Fall Once Again in Nailbiter to Amarillo 7-6 - San Antonio Missions
- Rainiel Rodriguez Goes Deep Twice for Springfield - Springfield Cardinals
- Rare Performances from Gelof and Martin Lead Tulsa to Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Early Offense and Cummings' Relief Effort Carry Travs to Road Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Cardinals Rally Late to Hand Wind Surge 7-4 Loss - Wichita Wind Surge
- Drillers Playoff Tickets Now on Sale - Tulsa Drillers
- Late Homers Not Enought in Trip Opener - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers Survive Naturals Comeback in 11-8 Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Big-Time Home Runs Hoist Riders over Hooks - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- Riders Survive Record Ninth by CC
- Homering Riders Take Opener
- Sod Poodles Fight Back for Series Split
- Mayer Marches Hooks to Second Straight Shutout
- Hooks & Sod Poodles Split Twin Bill