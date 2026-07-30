Rainiel Rodriguez Goes Deep Twice for Springfield

Published on July 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 7-4 on Wednesday. After trailing 4-3, Springfield charged back to win game two of the series. Cardinals top prospect Rainiel Rodriguez homered twice for the second time in his Double-A career.

W: Hunter Hayes (7-3)

L: Hunter Gregory (2-1)

SV: Randel Clemente (4)

Cardinals no. 1 prospect Rainiel Rodriguez hits his 10th AA homer! pic.twitter.com/TtanForoRU - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 30, 2026

TWICE IS NICE! Cardinals 19 year old no. 1 prospect Rainiel Rodriguez just hit his second homer of the night. pic.twitter.com/gDMIKHNXq4 - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 30, 2026

NOTES:

Number 23 prospect Deniel Ortiz lifted off with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to give Springfield the lead. It was his second homer of 2026.

Cardinals top ranked prospect Rainiel Rodriguez left the yard in the bottom of the third with his tenth Double-A home run of the season. He homered again in the seventh inning.

Blake Aita struck out eight batters in six innings. He did not take a decision.

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Texas League Stories from July 29, 2026

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