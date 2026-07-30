Rainiel Rodriguez Goes Deep Twice for Springfield
Published on July 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 7-4 on Wednesday. After trailing 4-3, Springfield charged back to win game two of the series. Cardinals top prospect Rainiel Rodriguez homered twice for the second time in his Double-A career.
W: Hunter Hayes (7-3)
L: Hunter Gregory (2-1)
SV: Randel Clemente (4)
Cardinals no. 1 prospect Rainiel Rodriguez hits his 10th AA homer! pic.twitter.com/TtanForoRU - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 30, 2026
TWICE IS NICE! Cardinals 19 year old no. 1 prospect Rainiel Rodriguez just hit his second homer of the night. pic.twitter.com/gDMIKHNXq4 - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 30, 2026
NOTES:
Number 23 prospect Deniel Ortiz lifted off with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to give Springfield the lead. It was his second homer of 2026.
Cardinals top ranked prospect Rainiel Rodriguez left the yard in the bottom of the third with his tenth Double-A home run of the season. He homered again in the seventh inning.
Blake Aita struck out eight batters in six innings. He did not take a decision.
UP NEXT:
Thursday, July 30 vs Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 PM
LHP Cooper Hjerpe (0-1, 5.56) vs RHP Chris Vallimont (1-2, 3.90)
1 MILLION Calories of FREE Bratwursts giveaway, Ozarks Snipe Hunters Night, Thirsty Thursday
Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Ozarks CW (Local), Matrix Midwest (St. Louis)
Texas League Stories from July 29, 2026
- Riders Survive Record Ninth by CC - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Walcott Homers Again, Riders Survive Wild Game - Frisco RoughRiders
- Amarillo Tallies Another One-Run Win over Missions - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Missions Fall Once Again in Nailbiter to Amarillo 7-6 - San Antonio Missions
- Rainiel Rodriguez Goes Deep Twice for Springfield - Springfield Cardinals
- Rare Performances from Gelof and Martin Lead Tulsa to Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Early Offense and Cummings' Relief Effort Carry Travs to Road Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Cardinals Rally Late to Hand Wind Surge 7-4 Loss - Wichita Wind Surge
- Drillers Playoff Tickets Now on Sale - Tulsa Drillers
- Late Homers Not Enought in Trip Opener - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers Survive Naturals Comeback in 11-8 Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Big-Time Home Runs Hoist Riders over Hooks - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.