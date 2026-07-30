Walcott Homers Again, Riders Survive Wild Game

Published on July 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Thanks to a nine-run sixth inning and four home runs, the Frisco RoughRiders survived an eight-run ninth from the Corpus Christi Hooks in a 13-12 win Wednesday night at Riders Field.

Following a two-run top of the first from Corpus Christi (14-15, 45-53), Sebastian Walcott blasted a solo shot to get Frisco (17-12, 56-41) on the board. Then, Rafe Perich launched a dinger in the fourth inning to tie things at two. In the fifth, Trevor Austin left the yard against Ben Anderson (1-4) to plant the Hooks back in front 4-2.

As the game shifted to the bottom of the sixth, the Riders struck for nine runs to take control. The first eight batters reached for Frisco against Jose Guedez (1-2) and Jack Dashwood, with RBI hits for Perich, Ian Moller, Yeison Morrobel, Keith Jones II and Corey Joyce. Then, Arturo Disla cracked a three-run home run as the finishing touch for an 11-4 lead.

Frisco extended its lead to 13-4 on a two-run homer for Dylan Dreiling in the bottom of the eighth and had just enough of a cushion to outlast an eight-run ninth that saw the Hooks rope seven doubles, including six straight to start the frame. With the tying run at second base, Bryan Magdaleno struck out the final batter to snag his second save.

Notes to Know:

Corey Seager continued his rehab assignment and went 0-for-3 in five innings in his second game back with Frisco.

Walcott and Dreiling have now both homered in back-to-back games and Frisco as a team has hit seven across the first two games of the series.

The nine-run inning marks the second-most the Riders have scored in a single inning this season. Frisco scored 10 runs in one inning over opening weekend against Corpus Christi.

Up two games to none in the series, Frisco turns to LHP Dylan MacLean (7-1, 4.44) looking for a third straight win against RHP Brett Gillis (5-2, 3.66) in a 7:05 p.m. start from Riders Field.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 29, 2026

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