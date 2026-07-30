Missions Fall Once Again in Nailbiter to Amarillo 7-6

Published on July 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







AMARILLO - The San Antonio Missions fell short of a comeback effort late, as the Amarillo Sod Poodles held on for a 7-6 victory. It marks the eighth time this year that San Antonio has dropped a one-run game to Amarillo.

San Antonio jumped out to a 3-0 lead early. In the first, Braedon Karpathios launched a two-run shot to center off the batter's eye for his 10th long ball of the season.

Albert Fabian extended the advantage to 3-0 with a solo home run, his eighth of the year. The Missions' first baseman has homered in consecutive games.

Amarillo tied the game in the third with a three-run fifth. Alberto Barriga drove in Cristofer Torin with an RBI single. Angel Ortiz's sacrifice fly made it 3-2, and a Jean Walters' RBI groundout tied the game.

In the fourth, the Sod Poodles jumped in front 5-3. Jansel Luis notched an RBI single and Ben McLaughlin drove in Luis with a single of his own.

The Missions responded to tie the game in the fifth. Jake Cunningham scored on a wild pitch, and a Fabian sacrifice fly evened it up at 5.

Amarillo then took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth. Angel Ortiz drove in McLaughlin and Barriga with a two-run triple, putting the Sod Poodles ahead 7-5.

In the seventh, San Antonio pulled within one. Carson Tucker drove in Kai Roberts with an RBI single to make it 7-6.

The Missions threatened to tie the game multiple times, but fell just short in their comeback effort.

San Antonio got runners to first and second in the ninth, but Amarillo reliever Blake Cederlind struck out Tirso Ornelas and Jake Cunningham to end the game.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series in Amarillo on Thursday. First pitch at Hodgetown is at 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from July 29, 2026

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