Big-Time Home Runs Hoist Riders over Hooks
Published on July 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas (July 25, 2026) - A trio of home runs from Dylan Dreiling, Corey Seager and Sebastian Walcott headlined a series-opening 5-3 win for the Frisco RoughRiders over the Corpus Christi Hooks Tuesday night at Riders Field.
After Corpus Christi (14-13, 45-52) scored in the first inning against David Davalillo, Dreiling hit the first of the three Frisco (16-12, 55-41) homers to tie the game at one in the bottom of the second.
In the fifth inning, Seager smoked a solo home run to kick off his rehab assignment, sending a drive deep off the InTouch Home Run Terrace in left field to put the Riders ahead 2-1.
Trailing 3-2 into the bottom of the seventh after a Yamal Encarnacion triple against Eric Loomis (1-2), Walcott teed off on a three-run blast facing Joey Mancini (1-2) to give Frisco the lead back 5-3. Then, Janser Lara salted the game away with his third save of the season.
Notes to Know:
Seager played five innings for the RoughRiders and was 1-for-2 with his home run and a walk. It was his first-ever home run in a RoughRider uniform.
Walcott's home run was his second of the season and he now has six multi-hit games in his nine Double-A games since returning from offseason internal brace surgery.
Davalillo covered five innings for Frisco and surrendered just the one first-inning run, inducing a pair of double plays.
Armed with an early series lead, Frisco seeks its second-straight win against Corpus Christi Wednesday at Riders Field. Frisco has not yet announced a starting pitcher, but will face RHP Cole Hertzler (1-1, 2.86) in a 7:05 p.m. start.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
Texas League Stories from July 29, 2026
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- Big-Time Home Runs Hoist Riders over Hooks - Frisco RoughRiders
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