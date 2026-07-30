Early Offense and Cummings' Relief Effort Carry Travs to Road Win

Published on July 29, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Midland, TX - The Arkansas Travelers erupted for nine runs over the first two innings and went on to defeat the Midland RockHounds, 11-9 on Wednesday night. Five Travs had multi-hit nights with Josh Hood blasting two extra base hits including his ninth home run. Charlie Pagliarini reached base four times with two hits and two walks. The star of the game was reliever Ty Cummings who spun three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and throwing 28 pitches. He struck out three and was the winning pitcher.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs put up a six spot in the opening inning thanks to five run scoring hits.

* Cummings struck out the first hitter in each of his three innings, the fifth, sixth and seventh.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Charlie Pagliarini: 2-4, 2 BB, 2 runs, RBI

* 3B Josh Hood: 2-5, 2 runs, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP Ty Cummings: Win, 3 IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* The teams combined to issue 16 walks on top of 25 hits.

* Arkansas won their first game in five tries this season in Midland

The series continues on Thursday night with LH Nico Tellache (5-6, 4.91) starting for Arkansas against LH Jamie Arnold (4-5, 4.04). First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 29, 2026

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