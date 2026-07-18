Wind Surge Roll Past Travelers, 10-4, in Series Opener

Published on July 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge (5-14) opened a three-game series with a 10-4 victory over the Arkansas Travelers (9-10) on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Wichita's offense erupted for 16 hits, including six multi-hit performances and three players with three-hit games.

Billy Amick reached base five times, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two walks. Brandon Winokur recorded his first three-hit game at the Double-A level, while Jay Thomason also collected three hits and drove in two runs. Kyle DeBarge added three RBIs, tying his Double-A career high with a bases-clearing double in the opening inning.

Ty Langenberg made his first appearance for Wichita in more than two months before turning the game over to the bullpen. Sam Armstrong earned the win after allowing one run over three innings of relief, while Hunter Gregory, Darren Bowen and Kyle Bischoff each added scoreless outings to secure the victory.

THE RUNDOWN

The Wind Surge struck first in the opening inning. Wichita loaded the bases with two outs before DeBarge lined a bases-clearing double down the left-field line to give the Surge an early 3-0 lead.

Arkansas answered in the second, collecting five consecutive hits to open the inning, including three doubles, to plate three runs and even the score at 3-3.

Wichita regained the lead in the fourth. A leadoff double came around to score on a throwing error during a stolen-base attempt before Amick delivered an RBI single through the middle to extend the lead to 5-3.

Armstrong took over in the fifth and settled the game, tossing three innings while allowing just one run and striking out three.

The Wind Surge added insurance in the seventh. A pair of singles and a sacrifice fly pushed across one run before Amick delivered a two-run single after Wichita loaded the bases,marking his fifth time reaching base in the contest.

The Travelers answered with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to make it 8-4.

Wichita capped the scoring in the eighth when back-to-back singles set the table for Thomason, who lined a two-run single for his third hit of the night.

Bowen and Bischoff combined to retire the final six batters to finish off the 10-4 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge recorded 16 hits, their 16th game with double-digit hits this season.

The Wind Surge struck out 10 batters, the 35th time this season recording double-digit strikeouts.

Marek Houston extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to 14 games and recorded his 17th multi-hit game of the season.

Billy Amick drove in his 64th run of the season and has recorded an RBI in three straight games.

Amick reached base five times and recorded his 18th multi-hit game and 22nd multi-RBI game of the season.

Brandon Winokur extended his on-base streak to seven games.

Winokur recorded his first three-hit game at the Double-A level.

Kyle DeBarge tied his Double-A career high with three RBIs.

DeBarge recorded his 17th multi-hit game, 10th multi-RBI game and tied his Double-A career high with three hits.

Caden Kendle has recorded a hit in each of his first seven Double-A games.

Kendle has driven in seven runs through his first seven games with Wichita and has recorded three multi-hit games.

Jaime Ferrer extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

Jay Thomason recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season and his second three-hit game of the year.

RHP Hunter Gregory recorded his sixth scoreless appearance of the season.

RHP Sam Armstrong allowed one run over three innings of relief to earn the win.

RHP Darren Bowen logged his 12th scoreless appearance of the season.

RHP Kyle Bischoff recorded his 16th scoreless appearance of the year.

TRANSACTIONS

LHP Jake Higginbotham released.

RHP Zach Vennaro placed on the full-season Injured List.

RHP Nick Mikolajchak released.

C Poncho Ruiz transferred from the 7-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List.

RHP Sam Ryan released.

RHP Ty Langenberg assigned from Triple-A St. Paul.

STAT OF THE DAY

5 - Billy Amick reached base five times, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two walks and a hit-by-pitch.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue a three-game road series against the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday, July 18, at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 17, 2026

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