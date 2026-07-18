Spence Makes MLB Debut

Published on July 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







Lucas Spence made his Major League debut Friday night at Daikin Park, going 1-for-3 with a walk while getting the start in center field.

Spence, a non-drafted free agent signee of the Astros in 2024, worked a walk in his first MLB plate appearance in the second and cracked a base hit up the middle to start the seventh.

Spence, 23, batted .246 with five extra-base hits and 12 RBIs in 17 games for Triple-A Sugar Land after opening the season with the Hooks.

The speedy left-handed outfielder from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville entered the Pacific Coast League having hit safely in each of his final 14 Texas League games, batting .407 with 5 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, and 19 RBIs. It is the longest hitting streak by a Hooks player this season.

Spence is the 192nd former Hook to "graduate" to the big leagues in 21 campaigns, joining RHP Alimber Santa, C Collin Price & RHP Miguel Ullola this year.

Spence is in select company as a position player to reach the Majors for the first time after opening the year at Double-A. OF Zach Cole accomplished the feat last season, homering on the first pitch of his first MLB plate appearance. IF Zach Dezenzo and C Yainer Diaz made their MLB debuts after opening with CC in 2024 and 2022, respectively.

Spence, hailing from Beecher, Illinois, batted .252 with 18 doubles, 3 triples, 8 home runs, 47 RBIs, 44 walks, and 16 stolen bases (2 caught stealings) in 74 games over the past 2 seasons with the Hooks, recording 5 outfield assists.

Punctuating his Texas League tenure, Spence hit .368 with 12 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs, and a 1.101 OPS in his last 18 Corpus Christi contests.







Texas League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.