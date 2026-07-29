Roccaforte Homer, Six-Run Rally Fall Short in 11-8 Loss Tuesday

Published on July 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







TULSA, OK - Carson Roccaforte hit his 22nd homer of the season and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (11-17, 40-55) rallied for six runs in the seventh, but fell short in an 11-8 loss to the Tulsa Drillers (16-12, 62-36) to open a six-game series at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK. The two teams continue their series on Wednesday with a 7:00 PM CT first pitch.

The Drillers jumped out to an early lead thanks to a three-run homer in the first and a two-run shot in the second, but NWA got on the board in the third.

Roccaforte came to the plate with one out and jumped on the second pitch he saw, driving a ball to the opposite field for a solo homer. The lefty's 22nd home run of the year ties him for the seventh-most in a single season in team history.

Tulsa touched up Naturals starter Félix Arronde (5-4) again in the fourth when Frank Rodriguez went deep to right-center with a two-run blast to make it 7-1. Another homer later in the inning chased Arronde from the game with NWA down 8-1.

Tulsa tacked on another run in the fifth, but NWA plated six in the top of the seventh, with the big strikes coming from Jorge Alfaro and his two-run double followed by Omar Hernandez's RBI triple. Hernandez scored on a wild pitch later in the frame to make it a one-run game, but Tulsa plated two in the bottom of the frame to make it an 11-8 ballgame. The Drillers went on to take the series opener by the same score.

The Naturals and Drillers continue their series on Wednesday with a 7:00 PM CT first pitch from ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, with the team's radio broadcast, which is available on the MiLB App and www.NWANaturals.com for free.







Texas League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.