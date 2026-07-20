Hicks & Encarnacion Lead Hooks to Series Win

Published on July 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - James Hicks struck out seven while firing six-innings of two-run ball Sunday evening, helping the Hooks to a 4-3 triumph over the Missions at Wolff Stadium.

In picking up back-to-back victories, Corpus Christi secured the three-game series, as well as winning the season set opposite San Antonio with an 11-10 record.

Yamal Encarnacion recorded the first five-hit game by a Hooks player since 2024, going 5-for-5 from the lead-off spot. Encarnacion tripled in the first before recording singles in each of his remaining plate appearances. The switching-hitting speedster accounted for three of the four Hooks runs, scoring twice while plating another.

Hicks, who won with five shutout innings last week vs. Frisco, turned in his third quality start of the season, at one point setting down 12 Missions in a row.

Railin Perez relieved Hicks by blanking San Antonio in the seventh. Hudson Leach held the home club to an unearned marker in the eighth before Jose Guedez spun a 1-2-3 ninth for his first Double-A save.







Texas League Stories from July 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.