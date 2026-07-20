Eighth-Inning Magic Returns, Riders Down Drillers

Published on July 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - With a four-run eighth-inning rally, the Frisco RoughRiders flipped the score and beat the Tulsa Drillers 6-4 Sunday at Riders Field, taking the series and season series in the process.

In just his third game back from offseason internal brace surgery, Sebastian Walcott laced a solo home run in the first inning to supply Frisco (12-9, 51-38) with a 1-0 lead against Tulsa (12-9, 58-32) starter Myles Caba.

Immediately in the second inning, the Drillers responded with three runs to take the lead against Blake Townsend, including a home run from Hayden Gilliland.

Down 4-2 into the eighth inning, Frisco loaded the bases with no outs against Christian Ruebeck (0-1) after hits from Walcott and Dylan Dreiling. Then, Arturo Disla slapped a game-tying single into right field and Keith Jones II capped off the rally with a two-run base hit to take the lead 6-4.

In the ninth inning, Eric Loomis picked up two strikeouts and his second save.

Notes to Know:

With the win, Frisco won the three-game series and seized the nine-game season series against Tulsa.

Walcott now has back-to-back multi-hit games, including his first home run with Frisco this season after 13 in 2025.

Frisco has scored 20 runs in the eighth inning across its last nine games, the most of any team in Minor League Baseball in that span.

After a day off Monday, Frisco returns to action on Tuesday, taking to the road to face the San Antonio Missions at the start of a six-game series in a 7:05 p.m. start from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 19, 2026

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