Cardinals Drop Finale to Sod Poodles

Published on July 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell to the Amarillo Sod Poodles by a 13-2 final on Sunday. The Diamondbacks affiliate ended up taking the rubber match and series two games to one following the All-Star Break.

W: Daniel Eagen (4-7)

L: Liam Doyle (1-6)

NOTES:

Liam Doyle's final line: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K. He did not factor into the decision.

Springfield's lone two runs came on a pair of solo shots from Jon Jon Gazdar and Rainiel Rodriguez.

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, July 21 at NW Arkansas, 7:05 PM

TBD vs TBD

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from July 19, 2026

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