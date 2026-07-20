Cardinals Drop Finale to Sod Poodles
Published on July 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell to the Amarillo Sod Poodles by a 13-2 final on Sunday. The Diamondbacks affiliate ended up taking the rubber match and series two games to one following the All-Star Break.
W: Daniel Eagen (4-7)
L: Liam Doyle (1-6)
NOTES:
Liam Doyle's final line: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K. He did not factor into the decision.
Springfield's lone two runs came on a pair of solo shots from Jon Jon Gazdar and Rainiel Rodriguez.
UP NEXT:
Tuesday, July 21 at NW Arkansas, 7:05 PM
TBD vs TBD
Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com
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