Wichita Finishes Sweep in Arkansas

Published on July 19, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers rallied to within one run on two occasions, after trailing by five but eventually succumbed, 12-7 to the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday afternoon. The Wind Surge swept the three game series. Charlie Pagliarini and Hunter Fitz-Gerald each hit a pair of doubles. Pagliarini scored three runs and drove one in. Fitz-Gerald had two RBIs. Connor Charping and Josh Hood both homered. Arkansas had some good efforts out of the bullpen led by scoreless efforts from Reid VanScoter (2.1 IP) and Brock Moore (2 IP).

Moments That Mattered

* Wichita scored five runs in the first inning and never trailed in the game.

* Arkansas scored to get back within a run in both the sixth and eighth innings but stranded the tying run on base each time.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Charlie Pagliarini: 2-4, BB, 3 runs, 2 2B, RBI

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Brock Moore: 2 IP, H, 4 K

News and Notes

* The Travs have been swept in both three game series they have played this season.

* Blake Rambusch extended his hitting streak to nine.

After a day off Monday, the Travs return to action on Tuesday night as they host the Tulsa Drillers in the opener of a six game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 19, 2026

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