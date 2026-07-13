Travs Win Rain-Shortened Series Finale in Amarillo

Published on July 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Amarillo, TX - The Arkansas Travelers won a rain shortened six inning game, 2-1 over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Sunday in the final game before the All-Star Break. The game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning after Amarillo had put runners at first and third after two were out. Hogan Windish provided the offense with a two-run home run. Nico Tellache spun five stellar innings allowing just a run on two hits to earn the win. Ty Cummings was credited with a save after recording the final two outs before the rain hit.

Moments That Mattered

* Windish blasted a two-run shot to right-center field in the second inning to stake Arkansas to the early lead.

* Tellache retired the first eight Amarillo batters.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hogan Windish: 1-2, run, HR, 2 RBI

* LHP Nico Tellache: Win, 5 IP, 2 H, R, 4 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas split the six-game series in Amarillo and finished their two-week road trip with a record of 5-7.

* Windish is the 15th Travelers player to homer this season.

The club will take four days off for the MLB All-Star Break. The Travs return to action on Friday July 17 against Wichita from CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park. It is Re-Opening Night and a Fireworks Friday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 12, 2026

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