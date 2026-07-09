Travs Fall to Sod Poodles in Hodgetown Homer Fest

Published on July 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Amarillo, TX - Each team hit four home runs but Amarillo took a 13-8 victory over Arkansas on Wednesday night. The Sod Poodles outhit the Travelers, 14-9. Connor Charping led the offense with a three hit game including a homer and a double while driving in two runs. Bill Knight also had a multi-hit effort and went deep in the contest. Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Josh Hood connected for the other two Arkansas blasts.

Moments That Mattered

* Amarillo snatched the lead on a two-run homer from Gavin Logan in the bottom of the fourth.

* Arkansas cut their deficit to four in the seventh inning and had momentum after a pair of walks but a double play ended the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Connor Charping: 3-5, run, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* LF Bill Knight: 2-4, 2 runs, HR, RBI

News and Notes

* Despite scoring eight runs, Arkansas went just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

* Charping tied a career high with his three hits and did it for the second time this season.

* Arkansas lost when scoring eight runs for the third time in eight games on the current road trip.

The series continues on Thursday night with RH Michael Morales (2-2, 5.17) starting for Arkansas against RH Junior Sanchez (1-2, 6.05). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from July 9, 2026

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