Travs Fall to Sod Poodles in Hodgetown Homer Fest
Published on July 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Amarillo, TX - Each team hit four home runs but Amarillo took a 13-8 victory over Arkansas on Wednesday night. The Sod Poodles outhit the Travelers, 14-9. Connor Charping led the offense with a three hit game including a homer and a double while driving in two runs. Bill Knight also had a multi-hit effort and went deep in the contest. Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Josh Hood connected for the other two Arkansas blasts.
Moments That Mattered
* Amarillo snatched the lead on a two-run homer from Gavin Logan in the bottom of the fourth.
* Arkansas cut their deficit to four in the seventh inning and had momentum after a pair of walks but a double play ended the threat.
Notable Travs Performances
* C Connor Charping: 3-5, run, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
* LF Bill Knight: 2-4, 2 runs, HR, RBI
News and Notes
* Despite scoring eight runs, Arkansas went just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
* Charping tied a career high with his three hits and did it for the second time this season.
* Arkansas lost when scoring eight runs for the third time in eight games on the current road trip.
The series continues on Thursday night with RH Michael Morales (2-2, 5.17) starting for Arkansas against RH Junior Sanchez (1-2, 6.05). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.
Texas League Stories from July 9, 2026
- Big Eighth Fuels Frisco - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Hope's Big Night Gives Drillers 7-3 Win - Tulsa Drillers
- Naturals Take Game Two, 7-5 over Wind Surge - Wichita Wind Surge
- Honeyman Extends Streak with Multi-Hit Night in Loss to Tulsa - Springfield Cardinals
- Travs Fall to Sod Poodles in Hodgetown Homer Fest - Arkansas Travelers
- Seven-Run Eighth Propels Riders to Win over Corpus Christi - Frisco RoughRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.