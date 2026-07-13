Pineda's Three-Hit Day Not Enough in 8-5 Loss Sunday

Published on July 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







WICHITA, KANSAS - Jack Pineda had three hits for the third time this week, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (7-11, 36-49) lost the series finale to the Wichita Wind Surge (4-14, 29-56) at Equity Bank Park in Wichita, KS. The entire league is off until Friday, July 17, when the Naturals open a nine-game home stand with three games against the A's AA-Affiliate, the Midland RockHounds.

The Naturals got off to a fast start in the opening frame against Wind Surge starter Chris Vallimont. Carson Roccaforte dug in and took the righty deep to center field with the ball dropping on the warning track for a triple. The ball slipped out of left fielder Caden Kendle's hand and landed on the warning track, allowing Roccaforte to score on the error to make it 1-0.

Wichita tied the game in the bottom of the first and took the lead in the third with two runs. The Naturals tied it up in the third at 3-3 thanks to an RBI double from Spencer Nivens and a run-scoring groundout to third from Daniel Vazquez.

Wichita got a pair of homers in the fourth to take a 5-3 edge, tacking on another two runs in the fifth to make it 7-3. NWA loaded the bases and plated a run in the sixth, but a passed ball in the bottom of the frame gave the Wind Surge an 8-5 lead, going on to win by the same score.

The Naturals are off until Friday, July 17, for the MLB All-Star break. The team returns to Arvest Ballpark on Friday to start a nine-game homestand with three games against the Midland RockHounds. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, with the team's broadcast, which is available on the Bally Live Sports platform or with a subscription to MLB.TV or the MiLB app. The Naturals radio broadcast is also avail







Texas League Stories from July 12, 2026

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