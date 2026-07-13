Missions Win Third Straight One-Run Game Over RockHounds 10-9

Published on July 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND - Thanks to a seven-run sixth inning, the Missions rallied for a 10-9 victory on Sunday afternoon over the Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark. San Antonio enters the All-Star Break on a three-game win streak.

In another wild game on the Permian Basin, the Missions found themselves in a hole early. The RockHounds took a 2-0 lead on a Casey Yamauchi two-run homer in the third inning.

San Antonio took the lead with three runs in the fourth. Kai Murphy lined a two-run double to left, driving in Albert Fabian and Francisco Acuña. Brendan Durfee then followed with an RBI single to make it 3-2 Missions. .

Midland dealt what looked to be a deciding blow in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five runs to take a 7-3 lead. An error by Acuña on a groundball by Bobby Boser allowed a run to score and tie the game. A Clark Elliott sacrifice fly then made it 4-3. Yamauchi made the inning hurt, ripping a three-run homer to left for his second long ball of the game.

The Rockhounds made it 8-3 in the fifth on a Colby Halter sacrifice fly.

However, the Missions dramatically turned the game around in the sixth with seven runs. A Wyatt Hoffman RBI groundout scored Fabian for the first run. An error by Boser brought Acuña home and made it 8-5. Ryan Jackson then notched an RBI single, cutting the deficit to two.

That was before the biggest swing of the bat in the game. With the bases loaded, Jake Cunningham lined a bases-clearing triple to right-center, all of a sudden putting the Missions in front 9-8. Cunningham later scored on a balk.

The Rockhounds pulled within one in the sixth. Devin Taylor's RBI double scored Brennan Milone.

However, that's the closest Midland would get to tying the game. Sadrac Franco tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, and Francis Peña pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his second save in a 10-9 victory.

The Missions enter the All-Star Break just two games behind first-place Midland, with 51 games remaining in the regular season.

Up Next:

After the All-Star Break, the Missions begin a three-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks at Wolff Stadium on Friday. First pitch on Friday is at 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from July 12, 2026

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