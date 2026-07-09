RockHounds Rally Late to Defeat Missions 8-4

Published on July 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND - The Midland RockHounds overcame an early multi-run deficit to earn their second victory of the series on Wednesday night 8-4 at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

San Antonio's offense came alive early, hitting four solo home runs in the first three innings. It marked the first time since May 19 that the Missions have launched four long balls in a game.

Tirso Ornelas gave the Missions the lead with a solo home run in the first, his 12th long ball of the season. The outfielder leads the team in home runs.

In the second, Braedon Karpathios homered for the eighth time this season, sending one the opposite way to left.

Midland responded with two runs in the bottom half of the second to tie the game at 2. Like others, Bobby Boser took advantage of the wind by hitting a home run out to left field. After Cameron Leary tripled, Devin Taylor drove him with an RBI single.

In the fourth, the Missions hit two more home runs. This time, they came in back-to-back fashion. Carson Tucker ripped his first blast of the season over the left field wall, his first long ball in affiliated baseball since 2023 and just his fourth overall. The next batter, Kai Roberts, homered for the second time in the last three games, putting San Antonio in front.

Unfortunately, San Antonio wouldn't record another hit during the rest of the contest, and Midland took advantage. They made it a 4-3 game in the third, when Boser's RBI double drove home Cole Conn.

The RockHounds then took the lead in the sixth. After 2.2 scoreless innings from Harry Gustin, Luke Milone came up with two outs and runners at second and third. He lined a two-strike double to left-center, giving Midland the lead for good.

San Antonio watched as the home squad extended their lead to 8-4. Clark Elliott drove in Leo De Vries with an RBI double, before a two-run single from Luke Mann.

The RockHounds staff combined for six hitless frames to conclude the contest, helping to secure a second Midland victory this week.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series against the Midland Rockhounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark on Thursday. First pitch on Thursday is at 7:00 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from July 8, 2026

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