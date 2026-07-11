Missions Hold on for Nailbiting 8-7 Victory over RockHounds

Published on July 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND, TX - In a thrilling Friday night matchup between two Texas League rivals, the San Antonio Missions picked up an exciting 8-7 win over the Midland RockHounds.

San Antonio jumped in front 2-0 against Henry Baez. Jake Cunningham notched an RBI single to drive in Ryan Jackson. After Cunningham stole second, Albert Fabian drove him in with an RBI single of his own.

The Rockhounds made it 2-1 in the first. Davis Diaz drove in Devin Taylor with an RBI single.

Missions starter Eric Yost dealt with a lot of runners on, but was excellent in stranding them on base. The right-hander allowed just one run on five innings on six hits, holding the RockHounds scoreless for the final four innings of his outing.

San Antonio added a run in the fourth, extending their lead to 3-1. Wyatt Hoffman ripped a home run to left, his first home run since 2024 and just his seventh as a professional.

In the sixth and seventh, the visitors then built a comfortable lead. Kai Roberts executed a successful squeeze bunt, allowing Cunningham to come home. Hoffman later followed with his second RBI hit of the night, building the lead to 6-1.

It appeared that San Antonio was on the way to an easy win, but Midland had other plans. After singles from Brennan Milone and Taylor, Leo De Vries launched a three-run homer to make it a 6-4 contest.

The Missions responded in the eighth, building the lead back to 8-4. After Ethan Salas singled, Tirso Ornelas drove him in with an RBI double. It was Ornelas' 22nd double of the season, which ranks second in the Texas League. Ornelas then scored on a wild pitch to add a second run in the frame.

Midland was far from done, scoring three in the eighth and nearly tying the game. After three straight singles, Milone drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run. A second run scored on a Devin Taylor groundout, before De Vries notched an RBI double to cut the Missions' lead to 8-7.

After an intentional walk, the Rockhounds had the bases loaded with one out. However, Sadrac Franco struck out Davias Diaz and induced a Clark Elliott flyout to heroically keep the lead intact.

Franco followed that effort with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, giving the Missions their first victory of the series in dramatic fashion.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series against the Midland Rockhounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark on Saturday. First pitch on Saturday is at 7:00 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from July 10, 2026

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