Midland Explodes Offensively in 11-1 Victory over San Antonio

Published on July 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND - The Midland RockHounds dominated the series opener on Tuesday night, defeating the San Antonio Missions 11-1.

Righthander Ian Koenig struggled in his start, allowing five runs on seven hits. It is the second time in the last three outings that Koenig has only gone two innings.

Midland struck for four runs in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead. Cole Conn tripled in two runs, before Davis Diaz added an RBI double and Bobby Boser an RBI single.

Leo De Vries made it 5-0 in the second, when his RBI knock drove in Devin Taylor.

The RockHounds made it 7-0 in the fifth. Cameron Leary doubled home Clark Elliott and Boser for his 12th double of the year.

San Antonio scored their lone run in the sixth. Ethan Salas led off with a single, and later scored on a Jake Cunningham sacrifice fly.

However, Midland then extended their advantage to 10-1 in the bottom of the sixth. RBI hits from Conn and Boser did the damage.

The RockHounds also added an 11th run in the seventh. Their 15 hits matched a season-high given up by San Antonip pitching in a single game this season.

San Antonio was held to just one run on seven hits in Tuesday's contest. Across the last 23 innings, the Missions have scored just that one run.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series against the Midland Rockhounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark on Wednesday. First pitch on Wednesday is at 6:30 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from July 7, 2026

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