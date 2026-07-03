Kai Roberts Makes History with 28th Consecutive Stolen Base in Chanclas' 7-3 Win

Published on July 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - In the eighth inning of a Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (4-5) win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (4-5), Kai Roberts made history by recording his third stolen base of the night and his twenty-eighth consecutive stolen base of the season, breaking a Texas League record that had been set by Jeff Cross of the Houston Buffaloes with 27 back in 1942. The Chanclas took home a 7-3 win thanks in large part to that effort and 14 hits from the offense.

The Amarillo offense made Flying Chanclas starter Victor Lizarraga work early and often. Lizarraga threw 25 pitches in the opening frame while walking two Sod Poodles, but Lizarraga got out of trouble. He did surrender a run in the next turn as Alberto Barriga drove in Gavin Conticello with a sacrifice fly.

Amrillo starter Avery Short danced through danger in the second and third innings. Short struck out two Flying Chanclas to escape the second after allowing two singles. In the third, Jake Cunningham knocked another hit against Short to put runners at the corners with two away. Although a Braedon Karpathios ground out left a runner in scoring position, the Chanclas faithful felt their squad inching closer to retaking the lead.

The building offensive momentum translated on the mound for Lizarraga, as the 22-year-old set down the Sod Poodles with back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the third and fourth frames to set the Chanclas up for a potential tie.

The Flying Chanclas managed to climb back into the contest after a Ryan Jackson leadoff single in the fourth inning. Jackson advanced to second and third base after Albert Fabian was hit by a pitch and a Luis Verdugo deep fly out. Jackson barely beat the tag from catcher Alberto Barriga on a Wyatt Hoffman sacrifice fly to knot things up 1-1.

Jansel Luis and Demetrio Crisantes banded together for the Soddies in the top of the fifth inning to put Amarillo back in the driver's seat. After Luis singled, Crisantes looped an RBI double just over the head of Roberts in center for a 2-1 lead over San Antonio.

The Flying Chanclas punched back in their next turn with the spark beginning off the bat of Roberts. Roberts then snagged a bag and trotted across home plate after Cunningham sent a frozen rope into left field for an RBI double to deadlock the contest 2-2.

The five-run surge began off a Crisantes fielding error that allowed Fabian to reach safely. Verdugo then singled, Hoffman's ankle got plunked, and Salas drove in a two-run single on Short for San Antonio to jump ahead 4-2. Sod Poodles reliever Alec Baker gave it a crack at putting out the offensive fuse, but was unable to as Roberts, Cunningham and Karpathios drove in three more runs for San Antonio to inflate the lead 7-2.

Sadrac Franco allowed one more run in the seventh to the Sod Poodles as Barriga advanced all the way around the bases off a leadoff walk and scored off a Luis RBI single. However, Flying Chanclas relievers Clark Candiotti and Johan Moreno each struck out the side to slam the door on a San Antonio 7-3 win.

Up Next:

The Missions and Sod Poodles continue their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Celebrate 250 years of America with a limited-edition giveaway. The first 2,000 fans will receive a commemorative Missions jersey, presented by McCombs Ford West. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at saChanclas.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from July 2, 2026

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