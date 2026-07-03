Brutcher Earns Astros Player of the Month Honors

Published on July 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







The Astros have named outfielder Drew Brutcher as their Minor Leaguer Player of the Month for June. In 22 games last month, Brutcher batted .387 with 9 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, and 28 RBIs while working 22 walks against 18 strikeouts. He has hit safely in 5 of 6 games on this road trip, going 2-for-4 with an RBI last night to open July.

Brutcher went 3-for-3 with a home run June 18 vs. San Antonio as part of a 9-game hitting streak. The 24-year-old from Lakeland, Florida went deep 3 times during this .581 surge.

Brutcher earned Texas League Player of the Week honors after hitting .542 (13x24) with 6 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 14 RBIs, and 7 walks in 6 games at Midland June 9-14.

Brutcher, who was a single shy of the cycle June 13, clubbed his 2nd grand slam of the month on June 14, helping the Hooks to a series-clinching rout of the RockHounds. Brutcher recorded multiple hits in each of his last 3 games at Midland, batting .714 (10x14) with 7 extra-base hits and 12 RBIs.

Brutcher, who clubbed his first pro slam as part of a career-best 6 RBI day Jun 3 vs. Arkansas, is batting .304 with 15 doubles, 1 triple, 7 homers and 51 RBIs in 60 games between the Hooks and High-A Asheville this season. The University of South Florida product ranks 2nd in the Astros system in batting average and RBIs while placing 4th in OPS (.899).







Texas League Stories from July 2, 2026

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