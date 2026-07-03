Cards Jump out to Big Lead, Hold on to Beat Travelers

Published on July 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Tre Richardson III hit a grand slam and Rainiel Rodriguez followed with a solo home run in a seven-run second inning that propelled the Springfield Cardinals to a 10-8 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday night at Route 66 Stadium.

The Cardinals led 8-0 and then took a 10-3 lead after a Won-Bin Cho two-run home run in the fourth inning.

Arkansas scored five unanswered runs to get within two runs, but Randel Clemente shut the door in the ninth inning to earn the save.

W: Saladin (4-1)

L: Tellache (4-5)

S: Clemente (2)

NOTES:

- Richardson's grand slam was his third home run at Double-A and the Cardinals' seventh grand slam of the season.

- Cho has hit five home runs in eight games at Double-A.

- Chen-Wei Lin retired the first 10 batters of the game but ultimately allowed three runs on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (7-2, 38-39) vs. Arkansas (5-4, 46-32)

- LHP Liam Doyle vs. LHP Kade Anderson

- Friday, July 3, 7:05 p.m. CT at Route 66 Stadium

- Classic Rock 106.7 | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV







Texas League Stories from July 2, 2026

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