Hooks Rally in Eighth for Third Straight Win

Published on July 2, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Corpus Christi turned a 3-0 deficit after seven innings into a 5-3 triumph over the Naturals Wednesday night at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks have won three in a row to improve to 5-3 on their two-week road trip.

Astros right-hander Ronel Blanco settled in after allowing a pair of first-inning runs, setting down 12 of the final 15 men he faced, striking out four.

Blanco, working his way back from right elbow surgery, owns a 1.69 ERA in three rehab starts, dating to a Florida Complex League appearance June 19. He has struck out 11 while permitting four walks in 10.2 innings.

Alex Santos II relieved Blanco by recording the final two outs of the fifth, bridging the gap to Bryce Mayer.

Mayer, who hurled 5.2 shutout innings in a victory over Tulsa last week, allowed just two baserunners over four electric innings, striking out five.

The Hooks were held to one hit before sending nine men to bat in the eighth. Drew Brutcher, Will Bush, and Tyler Whitaker recorded RBIs in the rally. Corpus Christi also swiped a run with Brutcher and Jason Schiavone engineering a double steal as Schiavone raced home.

Trevor Austin laid down a squeeze bunt with the bases full in the ninth, accounting for Corpus Christi's fifth run.

Cameron Sisneros reached base three times for a fourth consecutive game, contributing a lead-off double that sparked the eighth-inning rally.







Texas League Stories from July 2, 2026

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