Nezuh Nails Down Naturals, Hooks Take Opener

Published on July 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS - Jackson Nezuh fired seven innings of one-run ball and Will Bush drove four runs Tuesday night as the Hooks captured an 8-3 win over the Naturals at Arvest Ballpark.

Nezuh set down 15 of the first 16 Northwest Arkansas hitters en route to his longest outing as a pro.

Corpus Christi supported him with four two-out runs in the opening frame. Cameron Sisneros and Trevor Austin worked walks ahead of an RBI single by Joseph Sullivan. Bush was next and lifted an 0-1 pitch the opposite way into the Hooks bullen for his seventh home run of the season and his third long ball on the two-week road trip.

Nezuh, throwing 55 of 82 pitches for strikes, held the Naturals to four baserunners and struck out five on the evening. The 24-year-old from St. Cloud, Florida has won each of his last two starts, allowing just two runs over 12 combined innings.

The Hooks added insurance in the eighth with another four-spot. The two-out rally featured an Austin run-scoring single and an opposite-field double from Sullivan, giving the Birmingham native three RBIs on the eve of his 24th birthday. Bush capped the rally with a base hit to left-center, scoring Sullivan.







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