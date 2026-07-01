Keith Jones II Provides Game-Winning Blow in 7-6 Frisco Win

Published on July 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Led by late-game heroics from Keith Jones II, the Frisco RoughRiders edged out the Midland RockHounds 7-6 on Tuesday night at Riders Field.

Frisco (4-3, 43-32) was jump-started by a Frainyer Chavez leadoff home run in the third inning, taking a 1-0 lead against Midland (5-2, 37-38) starter Kenya Huggins. Then, the RockHounds struck for two runs against Aidan Curry on a home run from Devin Taylor and an RBI single from Clark Elliott to go up 2-1.

Curry pitched into the sixth inning, rolling over the RockHounds for a season-high 11 strikeouts across 5.2 two-run innings. He surrendered just five hits.

Frisco got him off the hook with a five-run sixth inning on five consecutive hits, including RBI knocks from Ian Moller, Jones II, and Chavez to jump back in front 6-2. Midland tied the game back up in the top of the seventh, though, with RBIs from Taylor and Leo De Vries.

Then, in the eighth, Jonathan Brand (3-2) faced the minimum and Jones II drilled a go-ahead home run over the centerfield wall off JJ Goss (2-1) to plant Frisco in front for good. Zach Bryant nailed down his second save in a scoreless ninth.

Notes to Know:

After winning Texas League Player of the Week last week, Chavez had another multi-hit, multi-RBI effort. His home run extended his hitting streak to 11 games and put him atop the team lead with 12 on the season.

Jones II's three RBI were the most he has had in a game since he drove in four against Midland on May 17.

Curry's 11 strikeouts marked the most by a RoughRiders' pitcher since Emiliano Teodo on June 16, 2024. It's just the fifth time since 2016 that a Rider has tallied 11 or more strikeouts in a single outing.

With a 1-0 series lead, Frisco turns to LHP Blake Townsend (3-3, 4.86) against LHP Jamie Arnold (3-5, 4.24) in a 7:05 p.m. start from Riders Field. It is a Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery with half-priced wine through the seventh inning at Riders Field.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 1, 2026

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