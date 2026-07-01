Anderson and Sloan Chosen to Participate in MLB All-Star Futures Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







The rosters for this year's MLB All-Star Futures Game were announced today by Major League Baseball and a pair of current Travelers, LHP Kade Anderson and RHP Ryan Sloan, were chosen to participate. The All-Star Futures Game is the annual contest pitting top prospects from around the game in an American League vs. National League contest. This year's game will take place on Sunday, July 12, in Philadelphia as part of All-Star weekend starting at 11 a.m. central time with a live broadcast on NBC.

Anderson is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the game's top pitching prospect and fifth best prospect overall. He has made 13 starts so far this year in his pro debut season going 8-0 with a 1.22 ERA. Over 66.2 innings pitched, he has recorded 99 strikeouts and walked 10 while holding opponents to a .162 batting average. The 21-year old was drafted 3rd overall in last year's draft by Seattle out of LSU.

Sloan is ranked as the 19th best prospect overall by MLB Pipeline. In 13 starts this season he is 2-2 with a 4.11 ERA. Over 57 innings pitched, he has notched 72 strikeouts with 12 walks and held opponents to a .257 batting average. The 20-year old was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2025 draft by Seattle out of York Community High School.

Since Arkansas became a Mariners affiliate in 2017, Anderson and Sloan are the 10th and 11th players chosen to participate in the Futures Game who were playing for the Travelers at the time.

The Travs are currently on the road but return home to CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park on July 17 to begin a 10-day, nine game homestand.

The Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. Founded in 1901, the club celebrates 125 Years of Travs Baseball in 2026! For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.







Texas League Stories from July 1, 2026

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