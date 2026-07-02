Riders Run out of Steam Late in One-Run Loss
Published on July 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - After a one-run win Tuesday, the Frisco RoughRiders found themselves on the other side of the equation in a 6-5 loss to the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday night at Riders Field.
After Chris Martin pitched a scoreless top of the first inning on MLB rehab, Malcolm Moore crushed his first Riders Field home run to give Frisco (4-4, 43-33) a 1-0 lead in the second. In the top of the third, though, Cole Conn lifted a grand slam to put Midland (6-3, 38-38) ahead 4-1 against Blake Townsend (3-4).
Down 6-1 into the fifth inning, Arturo Disla scratched back with a two-RBI single that made it 6-3 against Midland lefty Jamie Arnold before Stevie Emanuels (2-0) threw 1.2 scoreless innings in relief.
In the eighth inning, Rafe Perich rifled a single into right field to plate Corey Joyce and Keith Jones II and make it 6-5, but stranded the bases loaded and then went scoreless in the ninth, as Shohei Tomioka secured his seventh save.
Notes to Know:
Martin pitched just the one inning in his rehab start, but struck out two without surrendering a run.
Perich was not retired on the night and registered three hits, including two doubles, alongside two walks.
Frisco has not yet announced a starter for Thursday night's game, but will look to bounce back against RHP Corey Avant (1-5, 5.63) in a 7:05 p.m. start from Riders Field.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
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