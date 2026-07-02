Riders Run out of Steam Late in One-Run Loss

Published on July 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - After a one-run win Tuesday, the Frisco RoughRiders found themselves on the other side of the equation in a 6-5 loss to the Midland RockHounds on Wednesday night at Riders Field.

After Chris Martin pitched a scoreless top of the first inning on MLB rehab, Malcolm Moore crushed his first Riders Field home run to give Frisco (4-4, 43-33) a 1-0 lead in the second. In the top of the third, though, Cole Conn lifted a grand slam to put Midland (6-3, 38-38) ahead 4-1 against Blake Townsend (3-4).

Down 6-1 into the fifth inning, Arturo Disla scratched back with a two-RBI single that made it 6-3 against Midland lefty Jamie Arnold before Stevie Emanuels (2-0) threw 1.2 scoreless innings in relief.

In the eighth inning, Rafe Perich rifled a single into right field to plate Corey Joyce and Keith Jones II and make it 6-5, but stranded the bases loaded and then went scoreless in the ninth, as Shohei Tomioka secured his seventh save.

Notes to Know:

Martin pitched just the one inning in his rehab start, but struck out two without surrendering a run.

Perich was not retired on the night and registered three hits, including two doubles, alongside two walks.

Frisco has not yet announced a starter for Thursday night's game, but will look to bounce back against RHP Corey Avant (1-5, 5.63) in a 7:05 p.m. start from Riders Field.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.