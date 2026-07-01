Ethan Salas to Represent Missions at MLB All-Star Futures Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release









San Antonio Missions catcher Ethan Salas at bat

(San Antonio Missions) San Antonio Missions catcher Ethan Salas at bat(San Antonio Missions)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Missions catcher Ethan Salas has been selected to play in Major League Baseball's All-Star Futures Game presented by Nike at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The game highlighting baseball's most exciting prospects begins at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Sunday, July 12 live on NBC.

Salas is ranked as the top prospect in the San Diego Padres organization according to MLB Pipeline, and he is the No. 34 prospect in all of baseball. This will be Salas's second appearance in the Futures Game, as he played in 2024 as well.

The 20-year-old catcher has had a stellar 2026 season for the Missions. He's hitting .277 with 10 doubles, seven home runs, 33 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. He had a stretch at the end of April into the beginning of May during which he homered five times in seven games.

Salas joined the Missions for nine games in 2023 when he was just 17 years old and played 10 games for San Antonio in 2025 before missing the rest of the season due to injury. The San Diego Padres signed Salas for $5.6 million in 2023 as a 16-year-old.

Salas, who was born in Kissimmee, Florida, also grew up spending a lot of time in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. His father, Jose, played in the Atlanta Braves organization, and Ethan currently has two brothers in the minor leagues. Andrew plays in the Miami Marlins organization while Jose plays in the Minnesota Twins system. Ethan and Jose recently faced off for the first time in their careers when the Missions battled the Wichita Wind Surge.

For the Missions, Salas marks their first participant in the Futures Game since 2024, when pitcher Robby Snelling made an appearance in Arlington alongside Salas.

Salas and the rest of the Missions are at home this week facing the Amarillo Sod Poodles as the July 4th holiday approaches. For more information and tickets, call 210-675-7275 or visit samissions.com.

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Texas League Stories from July 1, 2026

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