Owen Fans Career-High Nine in NWA's 5-3 Defeat

Published on July 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Hunter Owen notched a career-high nine strikeouts in five scoreless innings, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (1-7, 30-45) fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks (5-3, 36-41) on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark, 5-3. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the Hooks on Thursday, with first pitch at 7:05 PM CT.

The Naturals got the scoring started in the first inning with a pair of RBI singles off Ronel Blanco, who made an MLB rehab start for the Hooks. Sam Kulasingam and Spencer Nivens both delivered line drives to left-center field to plate runs. The two lefties made it a 2-0 ballgame.

Connor Scott connected on a solo shot in the fourth to give the Nats a 3-0 advantage. The lefty crushed a line drive into the NWA bullpen for his seventh homer of the season.

Owen maintained the 3-0 cushion through five frames. The southpaw recorded nine punchouts, surpassing his previous career and season high of seven. Owen allowed just one hit and struck out eight of the nine Hooks hitters. Owen's nine strikeouts are the most recorded by any Natural in a single game this season. Northwest Arkansas punched out 15 batters in the game, which is season high for the club.

Corpus Christi scored four runs in the eighth to take its first lead of the game, and tacked on one in the ninth. The Naturals had one baserunner reach over the final two innings, but failed to score in the 5-3 loss. It extended their losing skid to seven games, tying their 2026 season-high streak.

The Naturals face the Hooks in the third game of the six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 PM CT. Fans can enjoy $2 drafts, $2 peanuts and $1 small Coca-Cola fountain drinks. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from July 1, 2026

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