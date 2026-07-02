Sod Poodles Steal Win in Ninth Inning

Published on July 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Ian Koenig and Ashton Izzi dazzled in a pitchers' duel in what became a low-scoring affair between the San Antonio Missions (3-5) and the Amarillo Sod Poodles (4-4) that concluded in a crucial ninth inning where Missions reliever Tucker Musgrove allowed two walks, two wild pitches and an RBI single to lose what seemed to be a potential victory that resulted in a 2-1 Missions loss to Amarillo.

Koenig danced around some trouble in the opening frame after striking out Sod Poodle leadoff hitter Cristofer Torin. Jansel Luis and Demetrio Crisantes knocked in back-to-back singles to put runners on early against Koenig, but Koening remained cool and collected, sitting down the next two threats off strikeouts.

San Antonio's Carson Tucker reached after hammering Izzi's first pitch to center field in the Missions turn in the first inning. Tucker advanced to second and third base off a Kai Roberts sacrifice bunt and Tirso Ornelas groundout but remained on an island at third base after Jake Cunningham struck out looking.

Braedon Karpathios started off the second inning with a bang, firing a laser far down the right field foul line for a leadoff triple. Albert Fabian brought in Karpathios for a score with a sacrifice fly before the end of the frame to put the Missions up early 1-0.

Cunningham and Francisco Acuña teamed up to send two singles to right field in the fourth inning to put themselves at the corners with one away. The potential scoring opportunity for the Missions was cut short after Fabian grounded into a double play.

Koenig and Izzi traded 1-2-3 fifth innings before Amarillo threatened to score against Josh Mallitz with runners on first and second base with no outs. Mallitz regrouped after a mound visit with consecutive flyouts and a line out to leave the Sod Poodles baserunners stranded in the sixth inning. Izzi kept the Missions quiet with two more strikeouts to total his tally to six K's to close out the stanza.

San Antonio's bullpen looked well on their way to secure the 1-0 shutout win after holding the Sod Poodles for two scoreless innings before a tumultuous ninth inning for Musgrove saw the Sod Poodles knot things up late. A sequence of a walk, consecutive wild pitches, another walk and an RBI single from Junior Franco tied the contest at a run a piece. Harry Gustin relieved Musgrove, but another walk, sacrifice bunt and fielder's choice put up an additional run for the Sod Poodles to take the lead.

The Missions meat of the order was unable to produce any comeback heroics in the ninth, flying out and striking out twice to leave the Missions just short.

Up Next:

The Missions and Sod Poodles continue their six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. It's Flying Chanclas Night every Thursday! The entire ballpark is discounted for Taco Bell Value Night. Score savings on seats throughout the stadium plus $2 hot dogs, $2 American draft beer, $2 soda and $2 popcorn. Pick up a Loteria card at the gates or Customer Service and play along in-game for a chance to win fun prizes! Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at saChanclas.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from July 1, 2026

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