RockHounds Earn Third Straight Win Over Missions 5-2

Published on July 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND - The Midland RockHounds carried an early 4-1 lead to their third straight victory over the San Antonio Missions 5-2 at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Midland took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. After Brennan Milone reached on a walk, Devin Taylor doubled him home.

San Antonio evened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Jake Cunningham singled and scored three batters later on an RBI triple by Albert Fabian.

However, the Rockhounds built a 4-1 advantage with a three-run second inning. Clark Elliott led off with a solo home run off Andrew Thurman, before Bobby Boser made it back-to-back long balls. Midland scored a third run on a Devin Taylor sacrifice fly.

San Antonio threatened with runners at second and third with nobody out in the fourth, but scored just one run. Tirso Ornelas led off with a single, before Cunningham followed with a double. Ornelas then scored with Ryan Jackson at the plate, when a wild pitch allowed him to come home from third.

On the mound, Thurman gutted through five innings for San Antonio. It marked his longest outing in affiliated baseball since 2017, and a season-high in pitches (92). The right-hander finished his outing by retiring 12 of the last 15 he faced, throwing three straight scoreless innings.

Midland added a run in the sixth to give them a 5-2 lead that would stand the rest of the way. Casey Yamauchi doubled home Boser on a soft line drive to center field.

The Missions were held scoreless by Midland pitching for the final six frames. They threatened with runners at first and third in the ninth inning, but Ethan Salas grounded out to end the game.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series against the Midland Rockhounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark on Friday. First pitch on Friday is at 7:00 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from July 9, 2026

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