Riders Strike Late Again

Published on July 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Max Wagner snapped a 2-2 tie in the eighth with a two-run home run to left field Thursday night as Frisco roared back to beat the Hooks, 5-2 at Whataburger Field.

The Riders have erased 8th-inning deficits in each of their three wins this week, with Wagner contributing a three-run homer in the eighth last night.

Hooks right-hander Joey Mancini, making a spot start, blanked Frisco in the two of the first three frames, with the visitors managing a pair in the second.

Alejandro Torres and Nic Swanson authored two scoreless innings each in the bullpen game, with Swanson striking out four.

Will Bush has plated five of the seven Corpus Christi runs on the week, launching a first-inning homer for the second time in three days.

Bush is hitting .355 with three doubles, four home runs, and 13 RBIs over his last nine games.

The Hooks, held to four hits, trailed, 2-1, for much of the night. Switching-hitting Yamal Encarnacion evened the score in the seventh with a two-out home run to right field.

Encarnacion, who leads the Hooks with 37 RBIs while pacing the Texas League with 36 stolen bases, has hit a career-best five home runs on the year.







Texas League Stories from July 9, 2026

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