Big Eighth Fuels Frisco

Published on July 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Riders sent 11 men to bat in the eighth inning Wednesday night, knocking off the Hooks, 8-3, at Whataburger Field.

Frisco has employed eighth-inning rallies over the last two nights for a 2-0 series lead.

Bryce Mayer struck out seven while pitching four innings of one-run ball, scattering three hits and one walk.

Mayer has permitted only one run over his last three starts, striking out 15 against five walks and six hits in a span of 13.2 innings.

Will Bush, who accounted for both Hooks runs with a two-run homer Tuesday, went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of two-out RBIs Tuesday. Bush is batting .357 with three doubles, three homers, and 12 RBIs over his last eight games.

Max Holy reached base twice, including an RBI knock in the sixth.

Jose Guedez struck out two in 1.2 scoreless innings and Alex Santos II retired all four batters he faced, fanning two, as CC took a 3-1 lead into the eighth.

Frisco erupted for seven runs against Hooks lefty Jack Dashwood. The Riders bookended the frame with home runs by Rafe Perich and Max Wagner.







Texas League Stories from July 9, 2026

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