Seven-Run Eighth Propels Riders to Win over Corpus Christi

Published on July 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders exploded in the eighth inning to down the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-3 on Wednesday night from Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi (7-7, 39-44) plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning when Will Bush doubled in Trevor Austin against Frisco (8-6, 47-35) starter Blake Townsend to make it 1-0. Townsend struck out a career-best eight batters over 4.2 innings.

In the top of the second, Malcolm Moore blasted a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1, but the Hooks took the lead back and added on with runs in the fifth and sixth innings to lead 3-1.

Rafe Perich began the monster eighth inning with an opposite-field homer to right, his eighth in Double-A, to pull within 3-2. After Julian Brock tied the game with an RBI single, Marcus Lee Sang knocked in two more with a base hit and Max Wagner put an exclamation point on the inning with a three-run homer to push the lead to 8-3.

Bryan Magdaleno (2-1) took home the win for the Riders, throwing a scoreless inning from the bullpen while Jack Dashwood (0-1) was saddled with the loss for the Hooks.

Notes to Know:

Perich's home run was his 19th of the season, combined between Frisco and High-A Hub City, the most in the Rangers organization. The Riders are 8-0 when Perich homers.

The RoughRiders are now 8-3 in Corpus Christi.

A night after Frisco pitching struck out 18 Hooks, the Riders whiffed 15 more on Wednesday night. In their last eight games, the Riders lead all of Minor League Baseball with 106 strikeouts on the mound.

The RoughRiders meet with Corpus Christi for game three of the series at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, July 9th. LHP Dalton Pence (2-2, 2.61) takes the ball for Frisco against RHP Cole Hertzler (1-0, 1.56).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 9, 2026

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