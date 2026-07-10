Wagner Stings Hooks Again in 5-2 Win

Published on July 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - For the third game in a row, the Frisco RoughRiders took the decisive lead in the eighth inning, dropping the Corpus Christi Hooks 5-2 Thursday night from Whataburger Field.

For the third time in as many nights, Corpus Christi (7-8, 39-45) scored in the first inning when Will Bush pasted a solo home run into right-center field against Frisco (9-6, 48-35) starter Dalton Pence.

Pence dominated in his start, allowing just the one run over 5.1 innings, tying a career high with 10 strikeouts.

Frisco then struck back in the second inning with back-to-back RBI singles from Max Wagner and Marcus Lee Sang to take a 2-1 lead.

That held until the seventh when Yamal Encarnacion hit a game-tying homer, but Wagner then answered with a go-ahead two-run blast in the top of the eighth inning to push the Frisco lead to 4-2.

In the ninth, Dylan Dreiling scored on a wild pitch to boost the advantage to 5-2.

Notes to Know:

Wagner's home run was his 11th of the season, six of which have come against the Hooks at Whataburger Field. In six games in Corpus Christi, Wagners has six home runs and 11 RBIs.

The RoughRiders are now 9-3 in Corpus Christi and have won four games in a row.

The Riders struck out 13 more Hooks on Thursday night. In their last nine games, the Riders lead all of Minor League Baseball with 118 strikeouts on the mound.

The RoughRiders meet with Corpus Christi for game four of the series at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, July 10th. RHP Ben Anderson (0-2, 5.20) takes the ball for Frisco against RHP James Hicks (3-8, 5.84).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 9, 2026

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