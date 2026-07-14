RoughRiders, Dairy MAX Team up to Fuel Young Athletes

Published on July 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have announced a new partnership deal with Dairy MAX, a regional dairy organization representing dairy farmers across eight states.

As part of the partnership, Dairy MAX will serve as the "Official Nutrition Partner of the Frisco RoughRiders." Dairy MAX will also be the presenting sponsor of the Riders Prospect Club as well as being a participating sponsor of the RoughRiders Baseball Academy, awarding five scholarships each year to academy participants.

Together, Dairy MAX and the Frisco RoughRiders will connect with families, youth athletes and sports fans across DFW, building on the club's established fan base and community presence. The partnership centers on the RoughRiders' youth and community programming, combining the club's local roots with Dairy MAX's Fuel Your Game platform to show kids, families and coaches the role real dairy plays in fueling youth performance.

"Young athletes are at the heart of our Fuel Your Game platform, and there's no better partner to bring that to life than the Frisco RoughRiders," said Jennie McDowell, CEO of Dairy MAX. "The RoughRiders share our commitment to the next generation and together we can show families across DFW how the nutrition in real dairy helps young athletes perform at their best on the field and in everything they do."

Throughout the season, the Fuel Your Game message will reach fans through in-game and in-stadium visibility, including signage, LED video board placements and digital program integration. The partnership will also bring fans dairy-forward experiential moments including concession tie-ins, contests and promotions all centered on the role real dairy plays in helping young people fuel their performance in sports and everyday life.

"We are thrilled to bring on Dairy MAX," Scott Burchett, RoughRiders President and General Manager, said. "Family and community are two important aspects of our fanbase, and we're excited to partner with an organization that emphasizes those standards. Their focus on working with our Prospect Club and Baseball Academy exemplifies those same values."

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 14, 2026

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