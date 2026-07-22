Kohl Drake Makes MLB Debut with Diamondbacks

Published on July 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders LHP Kohl Drake made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, July 21st in their game against the Athletics. He is the ninth player in 2026 who will go on the Road to the Show wall, driven by Advondale Dealerships.

Drake, 26, surrendered just one earned run over five innings against the A's. He struck out five, including recording his first MLB K against former Rangers' catcher Jonah Heim.

The Orem, Utah native was a part of the trade that netted Texas Merrill Kelly at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. A lefty, Drake made 16 starts for Triple-A Reno in 2026 before his call-up.

Over two seasons as a RoughRider, Drake posted a 2.62 ERA in 75.2 total innings across 17 career starts at the Double-A level. His 2.44 mark was second in the Texas League last year among pitchers who made at least 12 starts.

In May last season, Drake spearheaded Frisco's sixth no-hitter in franchise history and first in 15 years with six shutout innings against San Antonio.

Drake was originally taken by Texas in the 11th round in 2022 out of Walters State Community College.

With Drake's debut Tuesday, there have now been 234 players in RoughRiders franchise history to make the major leagues. Ortiz joins Emiliano Teodo, Gavin Collyer, Peyton Gray, Robbie Ahlstrom, Mitch Bratt, Cam Cauley, Winston Santos and Abimelec Ortiz in 2026.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from July 22, 2026

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