Wind Surge Win Sixth Straight, Hold off RockHounds 7-5

Published on July 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (9-14) extended their winning streak to six games with a 7-5 victory over the Midland RockHounds (12-11) on Wednesday night at Equity Bank Park. Wichita collected 12 hits, including four multi-hit performances, while Ty Langenberg turned in a solid start on the mound.

Marek Houston, Caden Kendle, Jake Rucker and Jaime Ferrer each recorded two hits and drove in a run. Kendle has recorded a hit in each of his first 10 games with the Wind Surge and has collected six multi-hit performances during that span. Billy Amick also continued his hot stretch, launching his 21st home run of the season to extend his on-base streak to six games.

Langenberg allowed one earned run over four innings in his start before Sam Armstrong tossed 3 2/3 innings of relief, striking out three. Ruddy Gomez recorded the final four outs to earn his third save of the season.

THE RUNDOWN

Langenberg worked around a first-inning single to keep the RockHounds off the scoreboard.

Midland struck first in the second inning when the leadoff batter homered to left-center field. The RockHounds added another run later in the frame after a bunt single advanced to second on a throwing error before scoring on an RBI single to take a 2-0 lead.

The Wind Surge answered in the third. Kendle led off with a single, advanced to second on a groundout and scored on an RBI single by Houston to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Langenberg finished his outing after four innings, allowing one earned run on four hits to keep Wichita within striking distance.

The Wind Surge tied the game in the fourth when Amick crushed a 433-foot home run to center field that left the bat at 111 mph.

Wichita took its first lead in the fifth after consecutive two-out singles set the table for Khadim Diaw, who delivered an RBI double to make it 3-2.

The RockHounds answered in the sixth, using a single and a double before scoring on an RBI groundout to even the game at 3-3.

The Wind Surge responded in the bottom half. Two free passes set up the inning before three consecutive RBI singles plated three runs to give Wichita a 6-3 advantage.

Midland trimmed the deficit to 6-4 in the seventh with an RBI single after a leadoff double.

The RockHounds scored again in the eighth after a leadoff single, a stolen base and a Wichita error made it a one-run game. Wichita answered immediately in the bottom of the inning when a runner reached on an infield single and eventually scored after three Midland balks, extending the lead to 7-5.

Gomez retired the final three batters to secure Wichita's sixth consecutive victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge recorded 12 hits, their 19th game with double-digit hits this season.

Wichita has recorded double-digit hits in four of its last five games.

Marek Houston extended his on-base streak to 17 games and recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

Khadim Diaw extended his hitting streak to seven games and drove in a run.

Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to six games and hit his 21st home run of the season.

Garrett Spain reached base safely.

Brandon Winokur extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

Caden Kendle has recorded a hit in each of his first 10 Double-A games and collected his sixth multi-hit game of the season.

Jake Rucker made his first start since returning from the injured list, recording his sixth multi-hit game of the season and driving in a run.

Jaime Ferrer recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Ty Langenberg allowed one earned run over four innings.

RHP Sam Armstrong struck out three over 3 2/3 innings of relief.

RHP Ruddy Gomez recorded his seventh scoreless appearance of the season and earned his third save.

TRANSACTIONS

INF Quinn McDaniel assigned to High-A Cedar Rapids.

INF Tanner Schobel assigned from Triple-A St. Paul.

STAT OF THE DAY

21 - Billy Amick's 21st home run of the season traveled 433 feet and left the bat at 111 mph.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their homestand with game three of a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds on Thursday at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 92.3 FM ESPN Wichita and at windsurge.com, and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 22, 2026

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