Drillers Back Home at ONEOK Field July 28-August 2

Published on July 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers) will be back at home for the first time in two weeks when they host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals Affiliate) on Tuesday, July 28 at ONEOK Field. The Drillers will play the Naturals in a six-game series that will run for six straight days from July 28 through Sunday, August 2.

The first five games of the series will all begin at 7:00 p.m. while the Sunday finale will start at 12:05 p.m.

The series will feature six days of exciting promotions, opening with 2 News Oklahoma $2 Tuesday on July 28. In addition to discounted tickets for this game, fans will be able to purchase hot dogs, popcorn, tacos, soft drinks and ice cream novelty items for just $2 each. Also, Mazzio's Go Pizzas will be discounted by $2 each.

Wednesday, July 29 will be Bark-in-the-Park Night with fans able to bring their dogs out to enjoy the game.

That will be followed by Margaritaville Night and Thirsty Thursday on July 30. The first 1,000 fans will receive Drillers Margaritaville Jerseys. Discounted beer, soft drinks and margaritas specials will be available throughout the evening.

News On 6 K-Hits Friday Night Fireworks and Christmas in July will headline the game on July 31 with young fans able to meet and visit with Santa Claus and all fans able to enjoy a postgame Fireworks Show. In addition, fans who donate an unopened toy at the ticket windows can save $5 on Field Reserved and Dugout Premium tickets and $2 on Ferguson Kia Lawn tickets. Toys will go to the John 3:16 Mission Christmas Store.

NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday on August 1 will be Back to School Night with the first 1,000 kids, ages 14 and under, receiving Drillers Lunch Bags. Any student who has completed the Tulsa City-County Library Summer Reading Program can redeem their Drillers reward voucher at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office for a free ticket to this game. It will also be Mascot Mania Night with Hornsby and many of his mascot friends entertaining fans during the game.

The series will conclude with a special noon game (12:05 p.m.) that will be a NewsChannel 8 Family FUNday Sunday with the first 500 young fans receiving Drillers Laundry Hampers. Kids can eat for free as well as play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for free. To conclude the day, everyone can get on the field to run the bases once the Drillers game ends, courtesy of Delta Dental.

The Drillers are 10-2 versus the Naturals this season, including a perfect 6-0 at ONEOK Field. It will mark the first of two meetings between the two teams over the final seven weeks of the regular season.

Individual tickets for all six games against the Naturals are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

July 28-August 2 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Tuesday, July 28 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

Another great home stand begins with an exciting night of discounts and deals on $2 Tuesday! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and COUNTRY Financial Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), and seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18 each. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, tacos, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each, and they can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. $2 Tuesday is made possible TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister!

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY 2 HOUR

Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, will offer double vodka drinks for the price of a single, plus Busch Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving from 6-8 p.m. Tito's specials will be available at stadium bars and Busch Light will be served at the main concession stands.

Wednesday, July 29 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

What goes better with Drillers baseball then watching the game with your furry friend on Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws Night presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Veterinary Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO! Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the COUNTRY Financial Terrace. Dogs do not need a ticket, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Tulsa World First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate.

Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate for just $3 per can.

Thursday, July 30 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY

It's Thursday, so that means a night of discounted drinks with Thirsty Thursday! Fans will be able to enjoy selected 16-ounce domestic beers and souvenir cup sodas for just $3 per serving, plus $4 Celsius energy drinks. This night will feature $3 Bud Light and Busch Light. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas and $4 Celsius will be available at the main concession stands. Thirsty Thursday is made possible by River Spirit Casino, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and 92.1 The Beat.

MARGARITAVILLE NIGHT

ONEOK Field will turn into a tropical paradise this Thursday for Margaritaville Night with live steel drum music, margarita specials and a jersey giveaway! The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers Margaritaville Jersey courtesy of River Spirit Casino. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket that gives them the opportunity to enjoy $1 beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature 12-ounce servings of Bud Light and Busch Light. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, all Drillers full-season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard and the $1 beers on all these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your ticket that gives access to $1 Beers, click HERE and select section 118. Space is limited so purchase your ticket before it sells out!

Friday, July 31 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS / CHRISTMAS IN JULY

It's Friday so you don't want to miss another huge Firework Show at ONEOK Field. This Friday will also be our Christmas in July celebration as Santa Claus will be in attendance to celebrate with Christmas music, movie clips, games and so much more! In addition, fans are encouraged to bring a new, unopened toy to donate to our toy drive that will benefit the John 3:16 Mission Christmas Store. Fans who donate will receive $2 off a Ferguson Kia Lawn ticket or $5 off a Field Reserved ticket. Friday Night Fireworks and Christmas in July are made possible by John 3:16 Mission, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

Saturday, August 1 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY

Saturday will be another Grand Slam Saturday presented by Williams, NewsChannel 8 and K95.5. It is also our Library Reading Night where every kid who completed the Tulsa City-County Library Summer Reading Program can present their coupon at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office for a free ticket on the Ferguson Kia Lawn compliments of Williams. Parents can also receive $2 off on up to four tickets.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL LUNCH BAG GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 kids, ages 14 & under, who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers Lunch Bag just in time for school, courtesy of Williams.

MASCOT MANIA

Hornsby and many of his friends will be at ONEOK Field to entertain fans. Joining Hornsby will be Burnie from the Miami Heat, T.C. Bear from the Minnesota Twins, Gus T. from the University of Tulsa, Moxie from the Oklahoma City Spark, Blue with Tulsa Community College, Oily and many more! You do not want to miss out on the fun!

*Sunday, August 2 First Pitch at 12:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 10:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 11:00 a.m. (all other gates)**

*NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY**

We wrap up the home stand with another early start on Family FUNday Sunday presented by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit serving and ice cream treat that can be redeemed at the first base and home plate concession stands. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE. After the game, kids will have the chance to run the bases courtesy of Delta Dental. FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

DRILLERS LAUNDRY HAMPER GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans, ages 14 & under, who enter through the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers Laundry Hamper courtesy of Ferguson Kia.

DELTA DENTAL KID'S RUN THE BASES

After the game, all kids are invited to go onto the field and run the bases courtesy of Delta Dental.







Texas League Stories from July 22, 2026

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